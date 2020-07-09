Apple Releases Updated Swift Coding Educational Resources

Apple announced updates to its coding programs and resources for educators and students on Thursday. The Develop in Swift and Everyone Can Code curricula have been given an overhaul. Furthermore, it launched a new professional learning course for Develop in Swift for educators.

New Apple Swift Education Resources Available Now

The Develop in Swift curriculum is aimed at high school and higher education students and has been redesigned based on feedback from educators. It includes a series of four books:

Develop in Swift Explorations

Develop in Swift AP CS Principles

Develop in Swift Fundamentals

Develop in Swift Data Collections

The first three of these books are available today for free in Apple Books. The fourth will become available in the fall.

Apple also announced a new online professional learning course for educators that will be free. Apple experts who teach the course will help instructors teach Swift and Xcode. Those who are interested can sign up today to participate in the course and it will be available July 13 via the Canvas Learning Management System.

Furthermore, a new resource called “A Quick Start to Code” is now available as part of efforts to support parents with kids who are home educating. It provides 10 coding challenges for those aged 10 and up, on iPad or Mac.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services, commented: