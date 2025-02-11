Apple Releases visionOS 2.3.1 and watchOS 11.3.1

With watchOS 11.2 on the horizon, I'm taking a look at what you can expect from the latest Apple release in terms of features and fixes.

Apple has rolled out new updates for its wearable devices:

visionOS 2.3.1 for Apple Vision Pro

watchOS 11.3.1 for Apple Watch

These updates focus on critical security enhancements and bug fixes. While Apple hasn’t provided detailed release notes, the company strongly recommends all users install these updates promptly.

The updates are part of a broader release that also includes iOS 18.3.1, iPadOS 18.3.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.3.1. All these updates address important security vulnerabilities across Apple’s ecosystem.

Users can download and install the updates through the Settings app on their Apple Vision Pro or Apple Watch or via the paired iPhone for Apple Watch users.

As always, with security-focused updates, it’s advisable to install them as soon as possible to ensure your device remains protected against potential threats.