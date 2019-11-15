After CDC Report Apple Removes 181 Vaping Apps

A recent report from the CDC showed that 42 people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses. Now, Apple has removed all 181 vaping apps from the App Store (via Axios).

Vaping Apps

Although Apple has never allowed the direct sale of vape cartridges within apps, the company is still clamping down on vaping-related apps. Such apps provide vaping news, social networks, games, and more. Apple’s statement:

We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and well-being.

Under 1.4.3 of the App Store Review Guidelines:

Apps that encourage consumption of tobacco and vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol are not permitted on the App Store. Apps that encourage minors to consume any of these substances will be rejected. Facilitating the sale of marijuana, tobacco, or controlled substances (except for licensed pharmacies) isn’t allowed.

wab95
wab95

Andrew:

About bloody time.

The data on vaping, and the factors associated with mortality are incompletely understood, but increasingly the medical literature suggests that, used as directed, vaping may be even more harmful than regular smoking, certainly for heart health, no less than for respiratory complications. It’s availability to the public should be better controlled, if not suspended, pending further evidence. Certainly, companies like Apple, dedicated to human betterment, should allow no further association of vaping with their platforms.

8 hours ago
Macsee
Macsee

How some human beings kill themselves consuming legal or illegal drugs is beyond understanding. Drugs – your’e as safe as you wanna be! Only two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the former. — Albert Einstein.

10 hours ago