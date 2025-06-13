Apple Removes Launchpad in macOS 26 Tahoe, and Users Aren’t Happy

Apple has dropped Launchpad from macOS 26 Tahoe, folding its core functionality into Spotlight. This move eliminates a tool many users relied on for quick, visual access to apps. The change has triggered sharp criticism, especially from those who prefer manual control over app organization.

For years, Launchpad provided a simple, grid-style layout to access all installed apps. It mimicked the iOS home screen and let users create folders based on their own categories. With the update, Apple has removed this structure in favor of a system-controlled interface.

Many users feel the new Spotlight setup lacks the flexibility Launchpad offered. App categories are now handled automatically, similar to iOS’s App Library, where mislabeling is common. That loss of user-defined organization has made the upgrade a deal-breaker for some.

Users Sound Off

As reported across multiple Reddit threads, reactions to Launchpad’s removal were divided. Some questioned its value on non-touch devices, but a large portion defended it as a simple, customizable way to access apps without relying on search or Finder.

One of the most common concerns was the inability to assign personal categories. Others argued that Launchpad’s fullscreen view made app browsing faster and cleaner. Users also noted that integrating it into Spotlight strips away gesture-based access many had incorporated into daily use.

No Replacement for User Control

The broader concern is not just about Launchpad. It’s about user autonomy. Apple’s decision removes a familiar, user-customized tool in favor of a static system-driven approach. For users who value organizing their workspace their own way, this feels like a step backward.

According to the community, Apple’s choice overlooks a dedicated segment of its base. These users aren’t asking for radical new features. They want to keep what worked.

As macOS 26 Tahoe heads toward public release, it’s clear the debate over Launchpad won’t fade quietly.