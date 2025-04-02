Apple Removes VPN Apps from App Store After Links to Chinese Military Are Found

Apple has removed two VPN applications, Thunder VPN and Snap VPN, from the App Store after reports surfaced regarding their links to a Chinese company with alleged military ties. The reports, conducted by the Tech Transparency Project and the Financial Times, say that these apps, along with three others, Turbo VPN, VPN Proxy Master, and Signal Secure VPN (unrelated to the Signal messaging app), are connected to Qihoo 360, a company sanctioned by the United States in 2020.

The investigations revealed that a subsidiary of the company associated with these apps is actively recruiting for roles involving data monitoring and analysis, with a specific requirement for candidates to possess familiarity with American culture. This detail has raised concerns about the probable intent of these applications.

Apple has responded by saying that it prioritizes user privacy and security and that applications not adhering to its strict guidelines are subject to removal from the App Store. The company has clarified that VPN applications undergo rigorous scrutiny due to the sensitive nature of the data they handle.

The reports highlight the importance of choosing VPN applications from reputable providers that have undergone independent security audits. The Chinese legal framework requires companies to retain user data logs and make them available to the government, a factor that raises concerns about the trustworthiness of VPN applications developed in China.

This situation comes after Apple’s 2017 removal of VPN applications that did not comply with these regulations. Apple is advising users to exercise caution when selecting VPN applications and to rely on established and audited services.

