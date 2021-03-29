Apple is expanding its Independent Repair Program globally in over 200 countries. Additionally, there are now more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

Apple Repair Program

This program launched in the U.S. in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada in 2020. It gives repair providers access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer repairs for Apple products. All participating repair providers in the program have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.

Later this week, repair providers that are interested in joining the program can do so using the repair program website. Apple has a full list of countries where the program will launch on its announcement.