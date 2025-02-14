Apple Reportedly Developing a 27-Inch Mini-LED Studio Display

Apple is reportedly working on a new 27-inch mini-LED display, which could be released as early as late 2025. According to display analyst Ross Young, this updated monitor may be a successor to the Studio Display, which launched in 2022 with a 5K LED panel.

Young reports that Apple will source mini-LEDs from Epistar, while LG Display will supply the panels. In 2023, he previously suggested that Apple was working on a Studio Display Pro with ProMotion technology, though that project was reportedly canceled.

At the time, Young claimed Apple had no plans for another 27-inch display, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has since maintained that Apple is planning a new display for 2025.

Mini-LED technology is already used in Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup, offering improved brightness, deeper blacks, and better color accuracy than traditional LED displays.

For example, the MacBook Pro uses over 10,000 mini-LEDs, allowing for more precise local dimming and reduced backlight bleed. The Pro Display XDR, Apple’s high-end monitor released in 2020, also features mini-LED technology but has not been updated since its launch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported on Apple’s plans for a 27-inch mini-LED display but believes it may not arrive until 2026. The timeline remains uncertain, and neither Apple nor its supply chain partners have made any official announcements regarding the product.

Yes – Project J427. Coming by 2026. More details in Power On this weekend. https://t.co/U7v1ACDrGT — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 13, 2025

Aside from the potential display improvements, some speculate that Apple could address previous complaints about the built-in camera found in the original Studio Display. While Apple issued a firmware update to improve camera performance, a more substantial hardware upgrade may be necessary.

For now, details remain limited, and it is unclear when Apple plans to introduce the display.