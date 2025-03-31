Apple Reportedly Ditching the Notch in 2026 MacBook Pro Redesign

Apple is reportedly planning a big redesign for its MacBook Pro lineup in 2026, which will include removing the notch. This change is said to come alongside the addition of OLED display technology, replacing the current mini-LED panels. The new design is likely to have a hole-punch camera instead of a notch, giving users more screen space and a seamless display experience.

The redesign is also likely to include other upgrades. The OLED displays are expected to improve brightness, contrast ratios, and color accuracy. They are also said to be more energy-efficient and durable. Apple is believed to be using a new Two-Stack Tandem OLED technology for these improvements. The laptops are also rumored to be thinner and lighter due to the use of OLED panels without compromising performance or durability.

The 2026 MacBook Pro is also expected to launch with Apple’s M6 chip, which is being made using TSMC’s 2nm process. This chip is likely to bring big improvements in performance and power efficiency.

Reports suggest that this redesign will be one of the most notable changes to the MacBook Pro since its last major update in 2021. Although earlier reports pointed to a 2025 release, the launch now seems to have been pushed to 2026 due to challenges with display technology.

