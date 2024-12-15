Apple Reportedly Redesigning Magic Mouse

Apple is working on a new version of its Magic Mouse, according to recent reports. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, reveals that Apple’s design team has been developing prototypes over the past few months with the aim of creating “something that better fits the modern era”

The new mouse is expected to address longstanding issue, particularly regarding the charging port location at the bottom of the mouse which makes it bascally useless when it’s battry is down. The redesign will also likely to improve ergonomics and overall user experience.

The development is still in progress, with the design team yet to finalize the new mouse’s features. Hence, anticipated launch timeframe for the new Magic Mouse is estimated to be 12 to 18 months away. So at least not till the end of next year, 2025.

This update will bring the change to the mouse, which has maintained a largely consistent design since its introduction in 2009. The current version, while recently updated with a USB-C port, still has the same bottom-mounted charging port.

As Apple continues to refine its product lineup, this redesign could address user feedback and modernize one of its longstanding peripheral devices. However, as with all unreleased products, details may change before the final version is unveiled.

More here.