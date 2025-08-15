Apple Reportedly Testing M5 MacBook Pro with Built-In 5G

Apple is reportedly testing a MacBook Pro with built-in 5G connectivity, a first for the Mac lineup. Internal Apple code reviewed by Macworld shows an unreleased MacBook Pro powered by the upcoming M5 Pro chip alongside Apple’s in-house 5G modem, codenamed “Centuari.” If the project moves forward, it could mark a major shift in how Mac laptops connect to the internet.

Cellular Macs

The internal code, uncovered by journalist Filipe Esposito at Macworld, points to a MacBook Pro identified as “t6050” running the M5 Pro chip. More significantly, it features the Centuari modem, also known as the C1, which debuted earlier this year with the iPhone 16e. This would be the first time Apple has integrated cellular connectivity into a Mac, bringing it in line with some Windows laptops and the iPad, which have long offered LTE and 5G options.

Esposito previously reported on the M4 Ultra chip for the upcoming Mac Pro, but his latest findings suggest Apple is also preparing its notebook line for a future where constant connectivity is standard. While the code confirms testing, it does not guarantee a commercial release.

Release Timeline

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple planned to add cellular to Macs, but not before a next-generation C2 modem was ready. The new evidence suggests Apple is at least willing to launch with the C1 modem in an M5 MacBook Pro. Gurman’s reporting indicated a 2026 timeline, which aligns with recent leaks pointing to an early 2026 debut rather than the originally expected fall 2025 release.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said the first M5 Macs will not arrive this year. If cellular connectivity comes to the MacBook Pro in 2026, Apple could extend it to the MacBook Air, though the company may initially keep it exclusive to the Pro models.

The move would close a longstanding gap in Apple’s laptop offerings, potentially allowing MacBook users to stay connected anywhere without relying on Wi-Fi or tethering. With both the processor and modem under Apple’s control, the company could optimize for power efficiency and performance in ways it could not before.