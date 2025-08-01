Apple Reports $94 Billion in Q3 2025 Revenue, Beating Expectations

Apple closed out its fiscal third quarter of 2025 with $94.04 billion in revenue, a 10% jump from the same period last year. Profit reached $23.43 billion, and earnings per share climbed to $1.57, marking a 12% increase year-over-year. These results beat Wall Street estimates, which pegged revenue at $89.22 billion.

iPhone revenue led the charge at $44.58 billion, up from $39.3 billion a year earlier. Mac sales climbed to $8.05 billion. Services revenue reached a record $27.42 billion, while iPad sales slipped to $6.58 billion. The Wearables, Home, and Accessories category brought in $7.4 billion.

“Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services,” said CEO Tim Cook. “We saw growth around the world, in every geographic segment.”

Record Services Revenue, Expanding Global Reach

Apple’s Services segment continues to power long-term growth. The $27.42 billion figure for the quarter marked an all-time high, up 13% from the prior year. Apple credits this to high customer satisfaction and strong device retention.

CFO Kevan Parekh emphasized the scale of Apple’s ecosystem:

“Our installed base of active devices reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments.”

Other key numbers from the quarter:

Regional Performance and Shareholder Payouts

Apple posted growth across every major market:

The board declared a $0.26 dividend per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record as of August 11. The company also continued its aggressive buyback program, repurchasing $70.6 billion in stock over the first nine months of FY25.

For the full earnings report, read here. The earnings call with Tim Cook and Kevan Parekh is available on Apple’s investor relations site.