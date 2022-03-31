Apple Rereleases CODA in Theaters, Features Captions for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The Oscar award-winning film CODA is once again coming to theaters thanks to Apple. On April 1, viewers will be able to watch the film in theaters with open captions fully accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing.

CODA Arrives in Theaters

Apple is doing a big marketing push for the film, and with good reason. In addition to highlighting and focusing on the Deaf community, the film has brought Apple several accolades. This week, the film took home the Oscar for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. This marks the first streaming service to win the award. Apple is rereleasing the film for theaters starting April 1. The film will be shown in over 600 locations. CODA will also have captioning for the deaf and hard of hearing,

CODA tells the story about a child of deaf adults (CODA). The story follows Ruby as she discovers her passion for singing. Problems arise as Ruby has to decide between her dreams of being a singer and her family.

Starring Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, and Troy Kotsur, CODA also made historic wins for the Deaf community. While Marlee Martin is the first deaf person to ever win an Academy Award for her role in Children of a Lesser God, her costar Kotsur made history for being the first deaf male actor to win the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Taking Home the Gold

Director Sian Heder also won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. CODA was adapted from the film La Famille Bélier, a 2014 French-Belgian film that also has won numerous awards.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Apple acquired the rights to CODA for $25 million. The film has been streaming on Apple TV+ since August 2021. Those with a subscription to the service can watch it anytime.

Be sure to check to see if CODA is coming to a theater near you.