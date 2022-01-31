Apple Providing Resources to Celebrate Heart Month

Throughout February, Apple will support U.S. users’ bids to get healthy and move more with a variety of resources to celebrate Heart Month. There will be custom compilations across Fitness+, the App Store, the TV app, Podcasts, and Apple Books.

Heart Month Resources From Apple

There will be a new Hearth Month Activity Challenge available to Apple Watch users. Those who complete 30 minutes of exercise of February 14 will earn a special reward. That same day, there will be a special section of 30-minutes workouts available on Fitness+.

Over the App store, there is a collection aimed at helping people focus on their cardiovascular care. Over in Apple Books, there is a collection of titles giving information on heart science, emotional well-being, and healthy eating. Apple TV has a collection of movies and shows focussing on heart disease, heart science, and healthy living, while in the podcasts App there will be shows featured in the Browse tab in which medical experts provide information.

Commenting, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said:

We’re strong believers at Apple that if you can empower people with information about their health, you can change the trajectory of their well-being. Keeping your heart healthy requires a holistic approach — something we’ve focused on since the first generation of Apple Watch with the inclusion of activity and workout apps, in addition to heart rate. Today, people of all ages can use our products and services to learn more about staying healthy, work toward their personal goals, and have a lot of fun along the way.

During February, the company is also providing content across its services to help mark Black History Month.