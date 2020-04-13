Apple Responds to Senator Questions About COVID-19 App

On April 3 we reported that several Democratic senators had sent a letter to Tim Cook, questioning the privacy and security of Apple’s COVID-19 app. Today we have Apple’s response (via Bloomberg).

Written [PDF] by Apple’s Senior Director of Government Affairs Timothy Powderly, it answers questions regarding HIPPA, data retention and processing, cybersecurity safeguards, and more regarding the company’s COVID-19 app it released.

Apple does not currently collect any information entered into the website and app by individuals. We apply the principle of data minimization to all of its consumer products and services, and our COVID-19 resources are no exception. Guided by this principle, Apple currently collects only the information necessary to support the operation of the COVID-19 website and app, such as users’ usage of the tool and app; this information does not include information entered by individuals. Apple only retains this information for so long as is necessary to support the operation of the COVID-19 website and app. Information no longer needed is deleted or rendered permanently unrecoverable in accordance with industry standards.

Apple developed the app at the request of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

