Apple Responds to Letter from Final Cut Pro Community, Addresses New Plans of Action

In April of 2022, over 100 individuals from the film and television industry wrote an open letter to Tim Cook stating concerns over Final Cut Pro. Specifically, members of the industry wished that Apple did a better job publicly marketing the product, as well as add some quality of life improvements, such as public betas.

Today, the company sent back a response.

Apple Responds to Final Cut Pro Community

In April 2022, a letter from over 100 individuals made a request to Apple to stand behind Final Cut Pro. Now, a month later, Peter Wiggins, the Editor-in-Chief of FCP.co announced that Apple has provided a response to the public letter from the community.

The letter from Apple begins by addressing the authors of the original letter and thanking them for their feedback. The Cupertino company notes that a wealth of content has been created through Final Cut Pro: from Hollywood movies, to work from some of the largest names in online content creation.

The tech giant further stated that it does have plans in place to address important features requested by the community. Apple also addressed that it is aware that the company could do more to work alongside the community as well. In light of this, Apple stated that the company is implementing several steps to address the issues within the original letter.

To address some of the issues stated by the community, Apple is launching new training products and Apple-Authorized certifications for pro video. Partnering with Future Media Concepts, Apple’s pro video training will start this month.

Starting this summer, Apple plans to establish a panel of industry experts for regular consultations. Furthermore, Apple also plans to expand its content as well as the frequency of Final Cut Pro workshops for major film and television productions.

Making Changes

As Apple closes its letter, Wiggins acknowledges that this is a welcome reply from the tech giant. Though, some areas of the letter are a bit vague. For example, who will involve themselves with the panel and what exactly the consultations are going to entail is rather murky. However, this is a rather impressive move for the tech giant. Not only responding to the letter but having a game plan in less than a month shows commitment to the community on Apple’s end.

Hopefully Apple delivers more details or even larger news for Final Cut Pro at WWDC22.

You can read Apple’s response to the letter here.