Apple Chooses India’s Bandra Kurla Complex for Next Store

Apple has picked India’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) commercial hub as the location for its next retail store (via Economic Times).

Maker Maxity

About 20,000 to 25,000 square feet has been leased at Mumbai’s Maker Maxity mall, spread out over three floors. A team from Apple is currently “camping” in Mumbai to design and create a layout of the store, which is said to open September 2020.

This COCO (company-owned, company-operated) store will be at par with Apple stores in Hong Kong that are in the range of 20,000 to 25,000 sq ft. The Mumbai flagship store will be on three levels – one floor dedicated as experience centre, another floor for retailing and the top for service centre.

This store will be Apple’s largest retail store in India, three times the size of its 8,000 square foot store in Mumbai.

Further Reading:

[Deirdre O’Brien Changes Apple Stores to be More Direct]

[Apple’s Fifth Avenue Store Gets a Rainbow Reopening]