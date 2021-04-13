Diogo Rau has recently joined medical company Lilly. He was top executive of information technology for retail and online stores at Apple.

Diago Rau Leaves Apple

During his 10 years at Apple, he led the development and implementation of the technology supporting the Apple Online Store and Apple retail stores, including the e-commerce platform, mobile point of sale, the Apple Store App, and systems used by store team members.

I am very pleased to join the Lilly team at such an amazing time. Machine learning can open so many opportunities, and technology can strengthen our relationship with patients and physicians. I greatly admire Lilly’s mission and values, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s longstanding record of innovation.

At Lilly, Mr. Rau will be senior vice-president and chief information and digital officer. He succeeds Aarti Shah, whose planned retirement was announced in 2020.