German Watchdog Probes Apple Over Retail Store Temperature Checks

Germany’s regional data protection agency is launching a probe into Apple due to recent procedures that include temperature checks for COVID-19 (via Bloomberg).

Health Probe for Apple Stores

On Monday Apple started reopening its retail stores in Germany and included mandatory safety procedures like temperature checks and social distancing of six feet between people.

Ulrike Muller, a spokesperson for the Hessian Data Protection Commissioner, said that the agency wants to know if these temperature checks violate applicable data protection rules. The agency is coordinating with other data protection authorities in Germany, and the results of the probe have yet to be determined.

