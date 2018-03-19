Apple Will Open a Full Retail Store in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Marui

Apple announced the April 7th opening of an Apple Store in the Shinjuku Marui building in Tokyo. More accurately for a Western audience, the store will be in the Marui building in the Shinjuku district in Tokyo. It will be the 8th Apple Store in Japan, or the 9th if you count Apple Watch at Isetan Shinjuku.

Marui is a cross between a department store and a mall, and the Shinjuku district offers some of the best high-end shopping in the world. In other words Apple is opening another high store in a high end destination retail market.

The store is set to open at 10:0 AM local on April 7th.