Apple Retains World’s Most Valuable Brand Spot

Apple has once again secured its position as the world’s most valuable brand, topping Kantar’s 2025 BrandZ Global ranking with a brand value of $1.3 trillion. This marks the fourth consecutive year Apple has led the list, reinforcing its dominance in a year that saw the total value of the Global Top 100 reach a record $10.7 trillion.

Apple’s 28% year-over-year brand value growth highlights its continued strength amid global competition and economic uncertainty. The company now accounts for over 12% of the total value of the entire Top 100.

Tech Titans Lead the Rankings

Following Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia complete the top five. Nvidia, in particular, surged to fifth place due to a 152% rise in brand value, the largest increase on the list. Meanwhile, Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, along with Tencent, McDonald’s, and Visa, maintain strong positions within the top ten.

AI’s influence is increasingly visible. OpenAI’s ChatGPT debuted at No. 60 with a brand value of $43.5 billion, becoming the highest new entrant. The report also points to major AI-driven shifts across industries, including marketing and product development.

Global Highlights and Sector Trends

Kantar’s data shows significant movement beyond the U.S. market. Spotify re-entered the Top 100, Airtel emerged as the fastest-growing telecom brand, and Mercado Libre remained the sole Latin American representative. Canada’s RBC led financial services with 43% brand value growth.

Retail experienced a 48% jump in value, underscoring its continued post-pandemic momentum. Other top risers include Huawei, VMware, Xiaomi, and Instagram, each recording more than 100% brand value growth.

As reported by Kantar, the BrandZ 2025 list reflects insights from 4.5 million consumers covering 22,000 brands across 538 categories, making it one of the most comprehensive global brand rankings in existence.