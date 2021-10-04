Apple has returned the Report a Problem button to the App Store. It’s a feature that makes it easier for people to report scam apps, a major problem with the App Store.

Report a Problem

Apple has a dedicated Discovery Fraud Team as well as a host of other tools, but scams continue to slip through, even from repeat offenders. But developer Kosta Eleftheriou has found dozens of multimillion-dollar scam apps in the App Store. These apps use fake 5-star reviews to trick people into thinking they’re popular, then luring them in with a free trial. Then, they use expensive recurring subscriptions to get money out of thousands.

In a major reversal, Apple quietly added back the “Report a Problem” @AppStore button in iOS 15: pic.twitter.com/UopiPDEV7e — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 3, 2021

When you tap the button it brings you to an Apple web page to select “Report a scam or fraud” and provide details of what you experienced.