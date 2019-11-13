Apple Reveals 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple unveiled a new 16” MacBook Pro on Wednesday. Amongst other features, it comes with the largest ever Retina Display on a notebook and a new Magic Keyboard. Apple said that the new device has 80% better performance.

Key Features of 16-Inch Macbook Pro

Other features in the device include:

Six-speaker sound system

Longer battery life

Touch Bar

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Apple T2 Security Chip.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, said:

Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more. With its brilliant 16-inch Retina display, 8-core processors, next-gen pro graphics, even better thermal design, new Magic Keyboard, six-speaker sound system, 100Wh battery, up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of fast memory, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world’s best pro notebook.

The new device is available today. It costs $2,399.