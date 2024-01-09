Apple Reveals Vision Pro Release Date, Here’s How to Pre-order

Apple has finally revealed the availability details for the Apple Vision Pro. The futuristic mixed reality headset is expected to change how we experience the Apple ecosystem. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro begin on Friday, January 19. Meanwhile, the Vision Pro will appear in the Apple Store starting Friday, February 2, across the US.

How to Pre-order Apple Vision Pro?

The pre-orders start on January 19, 5:00 a.m. PT. In all likelihood, scores of people will be pre-ordering the Vision Pro. You have to be quick and ready with the payment method. Head over to the Vision Pro product page and place your order. Do note that this option will open from January 19 onwards.

Apple Vision Pro Pricing

The Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the 256GB variant. You can opt for a ZEISS Optical prescription inserts at $149. Meanwhile, the reader lens is priced at $99. Needless to say, the Vision Pro is much more expensive than the Sony PlayStation VR 2, and Meta Quest Pro. It is priced more along the lines of a top-of-the-line Mac.

Apple Vision Pro Features and Specifications

The Vision Pro could potentially be a game changer in spatial computers space. Apple’s unparalleled hardware, stacked with the familiar software based on macOS and iOS, offers interactive spatial experiences. You can use gestures such as a snap of the finger or eyeball movement to navigate and select elements.

The Vision Pro Display comprises a custom micro-OLED display alongside a three-element lens for an excellent viewing experience. Furthermore, the array of eye-tracking LEDs and infrared cameras help you input without needing controllers.

Under the hood sits a powerful M2 chip that runs visionOS. Meanwhile, the R1 coprocessor is designed to run computer vision algorithms capable of streaming images to the displays within 12 milliseconds.

Apple has added Dual-driver audio pods one next to each ear. The Spatial Audio system makes it seem like the sound comes from your surroundings. That’s not all, you can use Vision Pro with AirPods Pro 2 and other supported headphones.

