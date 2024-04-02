Apple Rolls Out New Firmware Update for AirPods Max

Apple today began rolling out a new firmware update for AirPods Max. The new update, labeled 6A325, comes as a successor to the previous iteration, 6A324, which was released sometime earlier in January. As has been the case with Apple lately with minor updates like these, it doesn’t delve into details regarding what this update packs, so it’s likely that the update is about fixing bugs and improving the product with minor enhancements.

That said, you mightn’t be required to manually install the latest firmware update for your AirPods Max because these updates usually happen automatically when your AirPods are connected to iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And Apple doesn’t give clear instructions to manually push the update, but you can always check the current firmware version of your AirPods in a few steps.

How to Manually Check the AirPods Max’s Firmware Version?

You can check your AirPods Max’s firmware version by following a few steps on either iPhone or Mac setup. On iPhone, you should navigate to Settings > Bluetooth, then select the ‘Info’ button next to their AirPods’ name to locate the firmware version.

Similarly, on Mac, hold the Option key while selecting the Apple menu > System Information, then click on Bluetooth to find the firmware version under the AirPods listing. Alternatively, with macOS Ventura or later, you can access the firmware version through System Settings > Bluetooth > Info. You just have to make sure that AirPods Max’s firmware version shows the latest build number, which is 6A325.

If the AirPods Max aren’t updating to the latest version, you can also try troubleshooting methods such as disconnecting and reconnecting your AirPods Max to iPhone or Mac, reconnecting to Wi-Fi, or making sure that both devices are charged.

Moreover, Apple is also rumored to take wraps off two new AirPods, including AirPods Lite and a new AirPods Max with USB-C for charging later this year.

Source