Apple Rolls Out Safari Technology Preview 220 With Bug Fixes

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 220, a new update to its experimental browser aimed at testing features before they reach the stable version of Safari. This release focuses on improving stability and performance across key web technologies, including CSS, JavaScript, Web API, and media rendering.

Safari Technology Preview 220 is compatible with macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia. Users already running the browser can install the update through the Software Update section in System Settings. The browser continues to support side-by-side use with the standard version of Safari and remains accessible to all users without requiring a developer account.

What’s New in This Release

The latest update includes refinements across a wide range of components. Improvements were made in areas such as form element sizing, media playback handling, and animation behavior. While the focus is on bug fixes, some experimental features like support for new JavaScript proposals have also been introduced behind runtime flags.

Apple uses Safari Technology Preview to test upcoming changes to WebKit, Safari’s underlying engine. This release includes updates across build versions 294488 to 295070.

How to Get It

Safari Technology Preview 220 is available for download through Apple’s official website. Users with the browser already installed can update through System Settings under General → Software Update.

According to Apple, the preview browser allows developers and users to give feedback on features still in development. It’s designed to provide early access without disrupting the main browsing experience.

For detailed technical notes, visit the Safari Technology Preview release page.