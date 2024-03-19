Apple Rolls Out This Year’s First Firmware Update to AirTag

Apple’s AirTags may not be as popular as other Apple products, but it’s one of the smartest in the Apple ecosystem. So, if you own one of those to keep your accessories like your keys, wallet, and more, on track, you might be happy to know that Apple today quietly began rolling out what appears to be the latest firmware update for AirTags, ever since October last year.

The latest update to Apple AirTag is called, AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.61, up from the last firmware update 2.0.36 which was noted to resolve an issue with the accelerometer. Notably, Apple has updated the support document for the latest update but doesn’t delve into much detail. It simply reads, “Bug fixes and other improvements.”

The update will be released in stages which means some of us will receive it as early as today, while others will get it by March 26 and April 2. Nonetheless, all users will receive it by April 9.

Unlike other Apple products like iPhone or Mac devices, you can’t force update the latest firmware. Instead, you’ll want to rely on automatically updating the device to the latest build. However, one thing you must put in order: is placing AirTag near your iPhone for some time to have it updated. After some time, you can check the current AirTag firmware version using the Find My app.

Launch the Find My app on your iPhone Select Items Choose your AirTag from the list of items. Tap your AirTag to display its serial number and firmware version.

In addition, the rumor mill has been predicting the launch of the second iteration of Apple AirTags since 2022. One of the earliest reports regarding this development came from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said that Apple could consider bringing on the second generation because it has steadily grown since its release. But we haven’t heard about the development since then until a mention in January via Mark Gurman, who’s a top source for these developments. According to him, Apple isn’t in any rush to bring the AirTag 2 and we may not see it hit the shelves until 2025.

