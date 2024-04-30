Apple Rolls Out visionOS 1.2 Beta 4 to Developers

Apple today rolled out the fourth round of beta update for the upcoming visionOS 1.2 to developers, closely following the third beta update released about a week ago. visionOS 1.2 Beta 4 bears the build number, 21O5580a, up from the third beta’s 21O5570d.

Although rumors suggest Apple might improve Personas, EyeSight, and other key features in the final release of visionOS 1.2, the initial three betas don’t provide specific details. Even the release notes for visionOS 1.2 beta 4 offer limited information, mentioning resolved and known issues with FaceTime, Keyboards, Notifications, and StoreKit.

How To Install visionOS 1.2 Beta 4 on Apple Vision Pro

Before installing visionOS 1.2 beta 4 on your Apple Vision Pro, note that reverting to the regular version from the beta isn’t possible unless you’re a developer. Therefore, it’s not recommended for non-developers to use the visionOS beta, because it may break your device.

That said, to install visionOS betas, you need a registered Apple developer account. Once you have the account, the installation process is straightforward. You just need to go to Settings, select General, and enable Beta Updates. Then, choose visionOS Developer Beta. Additionally, developers can try out the new beta using Xcode’s visionOS simulator.

Furthermore, your best bet might be to wait for the official launch of visionOS 1.2, which could take place around Apple’s “Let Loose” event where Cupertino may unveil new iPads and accessories. Additionally, Apple has released the fourth round of beta updates for iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, macOS Sonoma 14.5, watchOS 10.5, and tvOS 17.5 for developers.