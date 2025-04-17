Apple Safari Technology Preview 217 Fixes Issues

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 217, bringing a range of bug fixes and performance enhancements to its experimental browser.

The update addresses issues across several core browser components, including CSS, Forms, JavaScript, Media, Rendering, SVG, Tables, Web API, Web Extensions, Web Inspector, and WebRTC.

These changes improve browser stability and offer a smoother experience for developers and testers using the preview build.

Future Safari Features

Safari Technology Preview is designed to test features under development for future versions of Safari. With this release, Apple continues refining experimental capabilities ahead of its mainstream rollout.

The latest build supports macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia. Users can install the update via Software Update in System Settings, provided they’ve already downloaded Safari Technology Preview from Apple’s official site.

According to Apple, the browser serves as a testbed for new ideas and relies on feedback from both developers and regular users. Despite its developer-oriented design, it remains freely available without requiring a developer account.

Safari Technology Preview can run alongside the standard Safari browser, allowing users to compare and provide input on upcoming features without affecting daily browsing.

As reported on Apple’s Safari Technology Preview website, full release notes detail all changes included in version 217.