Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Drive India’s Tablet Market to 15% Growth in Q1 2025

India’s tablet market posted a strong 15% year-on-year growth in Q1 2025, with Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi leading the charge. Premium devices and 5G connectivity drove demand, reflecting a shift in consumer preference toward high-performance and future-ready technology.

Samsung retained the top spot with a 34% market share, boosted by the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G, which accounted for 98% of its shipments. Apple followed with a 21% share, driven by robust iPad 11 sales. Xiaomi emerged as a fast mover, recording 59% annual growth, powered by its Pad 7, which alone contributed 36% of premium tablet sales. Lenovo held third position at 19%, sustained by demand for the Tab M11 and M9, though its overall growth remained flat.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), 5G-enabled tablets made up 43% of total shipments in the quarter, underlining India’s growing adoption of next-gen connectivity. Meanwhile, the premium segment saw a 41% year-on-year surge, indicating a rising appetite for feature-rich devices.

Apple’s Ecosystem Pulls Ahead in Premium Segment

Apple’s momentum in India reflects its growing appeal among aspirational buyers looking for reliable performance and seamless device integration. “The iPad continues to thrive on the strength of Apple’s ecosystem and brand equity,” said Prabhu Ram, VP, Industry Research Group, CMR. “This remains a core differentiator in the premium space.”

With 5G-enabled tablets now making up 43% of the overall market, Apple’s positioning in this category strengthens its future outlook. While Samsung continues to dominate the Android premium segment, Apple’s consistent delivery of ecosystem value, performance, and user experience puts it in a unique position to lead the high-end market.

CMR noted that consumers are increasingly choosing tablets that can handle work, learning, and entertainment without compromise. Apple’s emphasis on ecosystem integration, hardware quality, and feature updates aligns closely with these evolving needs.

Outlook for 2025

CMR expects the Indian tablet market to grow 10–15% through the rest of 2025, driven by seasonal factors like academic admissions and festive sales. Apple is likely to benefit from these trends, especially as it expands its premium offerings and introduces AI-driven features across its product line.

“Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi are all addressing different layers of consumer demand,” said Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst at CMR. “But Apple’s focus on long-term value and ecosystem strength continues to give it an edge in the premium category.”

As reported by CMR, Apple’s share of the Indian tablet market remains solid, and its recent product launches suggest continued growth through 2025. With its combination of performance, integration, and brand loyalty, Apple is well-placed to maintain and expand its influence in one of the world’s fastest-growing tablet markets.