Apple Sanctioned, Epic Games’ Fortnite Comes to iOS Store

Apple’s long-running legal battle with Epic Games has come to a head. A federal judge found Apple in willful violation of a 2021 injunction meant to curb its anticompetitive App Store practices — and Epic Games is using the ruling to bring Fortnite back to iOS after a nearly five-year absence.

On Tuesday, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sanctioned Apple for deliberately undermining the court’s order. The 80-page ruling accused Apple of introducing “scare screens,” restricting external payment links, and demanding unjustified commissions — all in defiance of the injunction.

The judge referred Apple to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible criminal contempt, describing the company’s conduct as deceptive and obstructionist.

Epic’s Victory: Fortnite Returns to iOS

Epic Games, which first sued Apple in 2020, claimed a clear victory. Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney announced that Fortnite will return to the U.S. iOS App Store next week.

The court’s decision effectively blocks Apple from collecting its 27% fee on purchases made through external websites and bars it from interfering with developers who direct users to alternative payment options.

Apple’s internal decisions played a central role in the ruling. While Apple Fellow Phil Schiller pushed for compliance, CEO Tim Cook rejected that advice. Instead, Cook backed his finance team’s plan to retain App Store revenue by circumventing the injunction.

The court found that Apple’s VP of Finance, Alex Roman, lied under oath, and internal emails revealed a coordinated effort to suppress outside payment competition.

A Global Offer from Epic

According to the ruling, Apple’s restrictions — including static URL requirements and alarming prompts discouraging users from leaving the App Store — were designed to stifle conversion and limit developer freedom. These moves violated the court’s order and signaled a clear intent to maintain control over payment systems despite legal directives.

Following the decision, Sweeney stated, “NO FEES on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax.” He also offered to drop all current and future litigation if Apple applies the court-ordered changes globally. That would allow Fortnite to return to App Stores worldwide under Epic’s preferred terms — linking to its website for V-Buck purchases without paying Apple a cut.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store in 2020 after Epic introduced direct payments, breaking Apple’s rules. The game has since only been accessible on iOS through cloud gaming. With this ruling, that’s about to change.