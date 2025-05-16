Apple Says Fortnite Update Blocked Only in US Not EU

Apple clarified today that it has not blocked Fortnite from launching or updating in the European Union. The company said it only requested Epic Games to remove the U.S. App Store component from its submission to avoid complications in other markets. Epic chose not to comply, resulting in Fortnite going offline on iOS globally.

In a statement shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple said:

“We asked that Epic Sweden resubmit the app update without including the US storefront of the App Store so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies. We did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces in the EC.”

Epic Tied U.S. and EU Submissions Together

Earlier today, Epic Games claimed Apple blocked its Fortnite submission worldwide, preventing updates from being released in both the U.S. App Store and the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. As a result, Fortnite was taken offline on iOS globally.

Apple stated that Epic Sweden submitted a single update that included distribution to both the U.S. App Store and the EU’s Epic Games Store for iOS. Apple rejected this update because Fortnite remains banned in the U.S., and Epic lacks a valid U.S. developer account.

Epic could have updated Fortnite for the EU separately. Apple did not remove the game from EU marketplaces or block distribution through alternative platforms allowed under the Digital Markets Act. By choosing not to separate the U.S. and EU components, Epic forced Fortnite offline across all regions.

Submission Dispute

Fortnite has remained unavailable in the U.S. App Store since 2020, following a legal battle over Apple’s in-app payment policies. Epic tried to bring the game back through its Swedish subsidiary, hoping to comply with new EU rules that allow alternative app marketplaces.

Apple didn’t approve the latest submission, but it also didn’t force Fortnite offline in the EU. The game was accessible via the Epic Games Store in Europe until Epic decided to halt its availability.

Apple is maintaining its position and has not been ordered to restore Fortnite to the App Store in the U.S.