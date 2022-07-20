Apple Schedules Watch Activity Challenge to Celebrate National Fitness Day in China

To celebrate National Fitness Day in China, Apple has scheduled an Apple Watch Activity Challenge starting on August 8. Apple Watch users in China can participate in the activity challenge and earn cool badges and stickers by completing 20 minutes of workouts.

Apple Watch Activity Challenge Celebrates Fitness Day in China

For the fifth year in a row, Apple is participating in the National Fitness Day celebration in China. The country has been celebrating this special event since 2008. This year’s National Fitness Day will also commemorate the Beijing Olympics, which opened on August 8, 2008. And for this year’s Apple Watch activity challenge, participants can earn special awards exclusive to the event. By completing 20 minutes or more of any workout, Apple Watch users in China can unlock cool badges and stickers. They can then share these with their friends and family to brag about how healthy they are.

Incidentally, Apple decided to shorten the time limit for this year’s National Fitness Day activity challenge. Previously, Chinese Apple Watch users needed to complete at least 30 minutes of workouts to unlock the rewards.

How to Join the Apple Watch Activity Challenge

To join the activity challenge, Apple Watch users in China need to record their workouts using any app that connects with Apple’s Health app. Note that this special activity challenge has been geo-locked for Chinese nationals only. Apple Watch users from other countries who are looking to join an Apple Watch activity challenge will have to wait for the next global activity challenge.

To recall, the last Apple Watch activity challenge was held to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in June. If our memory serves us right, the next one would probably be around October to celebrate Veterans Day. Or perhaps Apple will have other activity challenges for another special event.