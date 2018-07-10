Apple Releases Searchable WWDC Transcripts for Session Videos

Apple announced Monday the availability of searchable WWDC transcripts for World Wide Developer Conference session videos. In addition to being searchable, you can download the transcripts. This will be a huge help for developers looking to solve particular issues or learn about specific things.

From Apple:

Take advantage of transcripts to quickly discover and share information presented in WWDC18 videos. You can search by keyword, see all instances where the keyword is mentioned in the video, go straight to the time it was mentioned, and even share a link to that specific time.

To access the transcripts, you’ll need an account at the Apple Developer Connection.