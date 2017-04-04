Apple Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Report Set for May 2

Apple’s 2017 second fiscal quarter earnings report is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2nd. The iPhone and iPad maker will host its usual conference call with analysts after the market closes at about 5PM eastern time.

Investors will be closely watching Apple’s iPhone and iPad sales numbers, just like they always do. With the news that a redesigned Mac Pro is in development we’ll likely see questions about the desktop computer plans, and if the company plans to be more open about other future product plans.

Apple expects to bring in between US$51.5 billion and $53.5 billion in revenue for the quarter and is guiding for a gross margin just under 40%.

Be sure to check in with The Mac Observer for our earnings report coverage and analysis.