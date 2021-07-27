Apple seeded the fourth developer beta of macOS Monterey on Tuesday. It gives those enrolled in the developer program the chance to look at the new features and fixes in the forthcoming operating system.

Latest macOS Monterey Beta Now Available

According to the release notes, the SDK also comes bundles with Xcode 13 beta 4. Other fixes include resolving “an issue that prevented the system from automatically pushing subscription renewals to your app through the StoreKit 2 APIs in the App Store sandbox environment” and having StoreKit configuration files detectable in the iMessage app in Xcode StoreKit Testing.