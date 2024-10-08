Apple Seeds 6th Beta of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1

Apple has released the sixth beta version of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to developers and public beta testers. This update comes two weeks after the previous beta release. Developers can choose between the standard beta track and the new Apple Intelligence-enabled beta.

While the betas are available for all devices, Apple Intelligence features are limited to specific hardware. These include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, and iPads or Macs powered by Apple Silicon chips, i.e., M1 and later.

Apple plans to make Apple Intelligence available to the public later in October, specifically on 29th October, following the developer testing period. The initial release will support US English, with additional language support, including Indian English, French, Japanese, and Spanish, which are expected to roll out over the next year.

We want our readers to know that beta versions may contain bugs and instabilities. Both Apple and us advise users not to install beta software on their primary devices and instead use a testing devices.

Are you excited about Apple Intelligence? If not, why? If yes, what functionality are you looking forward to?