Apple Seeds iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 Beta 7

Apple has released the seventh beta version of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. This update continues the testing phase for Apple Intelligence features and follows one week after the sixth beta was made available.

Developers can download the updates through the Settings app on compatible devices by navigating to General > Software Update. Apple Intelligence features currently require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 to function.

These are the main features under testing. First, there are the writing tools. Available for text selection and editing, they provide spell-checking, grammar correction, tone-based rewriting, and summarization. The Safari browser also has an Article summarization capability and the “Reduce Interruptions” option added to the focus mode.

There are also some changes for productivity, including smart replies in Messages and Mail, prioritization of time-sensitive emails, Memory Movie feature in Photos for text-based slideshows, and call recording with transcription and summarization features. Audio recording can also be transcribed and summarized.

As with all beta software, these versions may contain bugs and are primarily intended for testing purposes. The final public release date for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 has not been announced.