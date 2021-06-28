Apple released the second developer beta of macOS Monterey on Monday. It gives those enrolled in the developer program the chance to look at the new features in the forthcoming operating system.

macOS Monterey Developer Beta Two Available Now

The release notes outline the significant number of fixes made between the release of the first macOS Monterey developer beta and the second. Interestingly, 9to5 Mac spotted that Universal Control, one of the key features highlight at WWDC 2021, is not available in the latest release.

The SDK for the second macOS Monterey developer beta comes bundled with Xcode 13 beta two, available from Beta Software Downloads to those enrolled in the developer beta program.

