Apple Seeds Public Beta for iOS 17.6 With a New Feature for Apple TV Sports Enthusiasts

Apple is allowing public beta testers to try out upcoming updates for iPhones and iPads. The iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 public betas arrived after their developer counterparts were released just a few days ago.

Public testers can download the betas through the Settings app by going to Software Update and enabling “Beta Updates” after enrolling on Apple’s beta program website. Are you intrigued by the news of macOS 15 as well? This is how you can download the beta.

With the major features for iOS 17 already rolled out, iOS 17.6 is expected to be on improvements and bug fixes. The only new feature discovered is a “Catch Up” function within the TV app sports viewers. Viewers joining a live stream for a game in progress can catch up by watching a series of highlight clips from the game.

This comes after iOS 17.5 last month, which allowed people to see images they had deleted years ago. Apple quickly released the 17.5.1 update with a fix for this issue.

While new features are uncertain and rare at this point, these betas likely pave the way for a more polished iOS 17 experience before the next major update, iOS 18, takes center stage.