Apple Seeds RC for Vision Pro, Apple TV; HomePod, Apple Watch Missing

Apple has rolled out Release Candidate (RC) versions of software updates for several of its devices, including the Vision Pro, alongside the RC versions of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

The latest RC updates include:

visionOS 2.1 RC for Apple Vision Pro

tvOS 18.1 RC for Apple TV

Apple is expected to release watchOS 11.1 RC in the coming days, completing the suite of updates across its product line.

These RC versions are for public release next week, assuming no critical issues are discovered during the final testing phase. However, Apple may issue new RC builds if necessary, as per 9to5Mac.

New features are scarce, but users can expect better performance and bug fixes in these RC versions. The updates might provide a more stable and refined experience for Vision Pro, Apple TV, and HomePod users.

If you have installed the new RC betas, share any changes or improvements you notice during testing with Apple. Your feedback is important for identifying any last-minute issues before the public release.