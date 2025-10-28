Apple Seeds tvOS 26.1 Release Candidate for Apple TV

Apple has released the tvOS 26.1 release candidate for Apple TV, build 23J580, dated October 28, 2025. This is the final test build that typically precedes the public rollout.

What’s new

tvOS 26.1 RC focuses on reliability, performance, and polish across the system. Apple positions this build as a stability update for the first tvOS 26 cycle rather than a feature drop.

General performance improvements across the system.

Bug fixes affecting media playback and app switching.

Improvements to AirPlay and audio routing stability.

Better responsiveness and connection reliability for Siri Remote.

HDMI-CEC interaction refinements when waking and sleeping the TV.

App compatibility updates for tvOS 26 APIs.

Accessibility and VoiceOver reliability fixes.

Security updates included in the RC.

How to get it

If you develop for Apple platforms, you can install tvOS 26.1 RC directly from Software Update on Apple TV after enabling beta updates with the Apple account linked to your developer enrollment.

Open Settings . Go to System, then Software Updates .

. Go to System, then . Select Get Beta Updates and sign in with your Apple developer Apple ID if prompted.

and sign in with your Apple developer Apple ID if prompted. Choose tvOS Developer Beta .

. Return to Software Updates, select Update Software, then Download and Install. Keep Apple TV powered and connected until the update finishes.

For public beta access instead of the developer track, enroll your Apple ID and then select Public Beta in the same Beta Updates menu.

When Apple publishes the final release, Apple TV will offer it through the same Software Updates screen.