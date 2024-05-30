Apple Seeks Android Engineers to Finally Bring Apple TV+ on Androids

Apple is reportedly developing a TV and sports app for Android, which means that the company is finally bringing, or at least planning, its TV+ service to Google’s platform.

The job listing, linked below, mentions developing “fun new features” and an “application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports.” This makes it almost clear that Apple is seeking to expand its market share in video streaming.

The listing says:

As an engineer on our team, you will design and architect a sophisticated application, interact with other Apple members in cross-platform features, supervise the work of less experienced developers, and build systems to be used by third party developers.

Apple TV+, launched in 2019, competes with services like Netflix and Disney+. The company has invested heavily in original content but hasn’t revealed subscriber numbers. By the way, if you feel like your Apple TV is pixelated, here’s how you can fix it.

An Android app would provide a vast potential user base, as Android powers over 3 billion devices globally compared to Apple’s 2.2 billion active devices.

Apple has previously offered TV+ on various platforms, like LG TV’s WebOS, but not on Android devices at launch. While Apple Music is available on Android, features like iMessage are not due to concerns of hurting iPhone sales.

However, if you think TV+ isn’t entirely absent on Android, you’re wrong. The service is available on Chromecast devices and some smart TVs, and the Apple TV app runs on the Android OS.

This move aligns with a recent trend of Apple offering its services on more platforms. Earlier this year, it launched standalone versions of Music and device-management apps for Windows. The company seems to be increasingly relying on services for revenue growth, especially after the sales aren’t going up in their second biggest market, China, where it dropped by 1/5th compared to last year, the worst since COVID.

Before we end, Apple TV+ also raised its price to $9.99 per month last year. But overall, given that iPhone sales are declining globally, it makes sense for the company to open a new revenue gate. I believe it’s a win-win situation for Apple. Their subscriptions are very likely to increase as they add another billion devices that are accessible to them.

Here is the job listing if you’re interested.