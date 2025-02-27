Apple Sees 12% Growth in Latin American Market in Q4 2024

Apple’s performance in the Latin American smartphone market showed improvement in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to recent data from Canalys. The tech giant shipped 2.8 million iPhones in the region during this period, capturing an 8% market share. This represents a 12% year-on-year growth compared to the 2.5 million units shipped in the same quarter of 2023. This growth shows the increasing influence of Apple in Latin America.

The overall Latin American smartphone market experienced a 15% growth in 2024, reaching a record 137 million units shipped. This expansion was driven by increased demand, a replacement cycle, and competitive offers from manufacturers. However, Apple did not secure a spot in the top three vendors for the full year, which were dominated by Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi.

In the broader context of the market, the sub-$300 price segment accounted for 72% of total devices sold in 2024. This trend towards more affordable smartphones poses challenges for premium brands like Apple. Nevertheless, the company has been adapting its strategy in the region.

Apple has been more aggressive in lowering the prices of its older models, especially in Brazil where it has local assembly operations. The iPhone 13 was reported to be the best-selling Apple model in the region during the third quarter of 2024. The company also saw strong growth in Brazil and Mexico, which were key drivers of its performance.

Looking ahead, analysts from Canalys forecast a slight 1% decrease in the Latin American smartphone market for 2025. This outlook says that successful vendors will need to focus on upgrading their brand positioning and sales in higher-value segments.