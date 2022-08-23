Apple Self Service Repair Program Now Covers M1 Macs

Apple announced that its Self Service Repair program will now cover M1 MacBooks. Owners of M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air laptops can avail themselves of the program from the Apple Self Service Repair Store. The program includes repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools.

Apple Self Service Repair Program Expands to M1 Macs

Earlier this year, Apple launched Self Service Repair for iPhone and is now expanding that service to MacBooks powered by Apple Silicon chips. Apple also said that Self Service Repair will expand to other countries starting in Europe. Furthermore, Apple will soon add additional Mac models.

Apple Self Service Repair for Macbook Air and MacBook Pro provides more than a dozen different repair types for each model. This includes the display, the top case with the battery, and the trackpad. Apple will be adding more replacement parts soon. The repair kit allows customers who have experience with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to completely repair their MacBooks. It offers access to many of the same parts and tools available in Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. Hence, customers no longer need to bring their Macs to those locations for many repair tasks.

Apple Mac owners who want to utilize the Self Service Repair kit must first review the repair manual for their unit. They can rent the repair tools from Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the parts they need.

Professional Tools Available for Rent

Should customers need tools to replace some parts of their Macs, Apple offers rental of these tools. Customers can use the rented tools for one week. Apple ships them free of charge. Once they have replaced eligible parts, customers can also send the replaced parts to Apple for recycling, possibly receiving a credit for doing so.

It’s too early to tell how many Mac owners will take advantage of the Apple Self Service Repair kit for Macs. M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are fairly new and there will certainly be fewer units that may have broken down.

Hopefully, Apple will start expanding the service to cover older Macs that need repair service.