Apple Sells Xbox Wireless Controller on Online Store

Apple recently started selling Microsoft’s Xbox wireless controller on its online store. Currently though it’s unavailable for purchase.

Xbox Wireless Controller

You can buy the controller here for US$59.95, and you’ll even get two AA batteries in the package. This controller is supported on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You’ll need to be running iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, or later.

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Its Bluetooth connectivity lets you play your favorite games on an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The controller also offers up to twice the wireless range and the convenience of a 3.5mm stereo headset jack for connecting any compatible headset.

