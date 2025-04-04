Apple Sends Invitations to Developers for WWDC 2025 Special Event at Apple Park

Apple has begun notifying developers selected to attend the in-person special event at Apple Park during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. The conference, scheduled for June 9 to June 13, will primarily take place online, but a limited number of developers and students have been invited to participate in the opening day’s activities at Apple’s Cupertino campus.



The selected attendees were chosen through a random lottery, with eligibility extended to members of the Apple Developer Program, Apple Developer Enterprise Program, alumni of Apple Entrepreneur Camp, and winners of the Swift Student Challenge from 2023 to 2025. Those selected received an email saying, “Congratulations! You’ve been selected to join us at the special event at Apple Park on Monday, June 9 – and we’re thrilled to invite you to additional activities before and after as well.”



The event will include a keynote presentation, where Apple is expected to announce iOS 19 and other software updates, along with the Platforms State of the Union session. Attendees will also have opportunities to meet with Apple engineers and explore Apple’s campus. Additional activities such as labs and tours are planned for the day. Winners of the Swift Student Challenge have been invited to a three-day experience in Cupertino that includes this special event.



While tickets for the event are free, attendees must cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. Developers who were not selected can still participate in WWDC 2025 online through sessions, labs, and live streams available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube.

