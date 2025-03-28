Apple Set to Avoid EU Fine Over iPhone Browser Options

Apple is set to avoid a probable fine and EU order regarding its browser options on iPhones after making changes to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The European Commission, which launched an investigation in March 2024, is set to close its inquiry early next week, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The EU competition enforcer had been concerned that Apple’s design of the web browser screen on iPhones may hinder users from switching to a rival browser or search engine. The decision to close the investigation will come at the same time as the Commission hands out fines to Apple and Meta Platforms for other DMA violations and orders to comply with the legislation.

The DMA sets out rules for Big Tech, hoping to make it easier for people to move between competing online services like social media platforms, internet browsers, and app stores. It also aims to open up space for smaller rivals to compete. Companies risk fines as much as 10% of their global annual sales for DMA breaches.

In a separate case, Apple is under scrutiny for whether it imposes restrictions that hinder app developers from informing users about offers outside its App Store free of charge. Meanwhile, Meta faces criticism for its no-ads subscription service in Europe, introduced in November 2023, with regulators saying the company should offer free alternative options.

The EU’s decision comes amid tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened to slap tariffs against countries that levy fines against U.S. companies. The Technology Roundup newsletter brings the latest news and trends straight to readers’ inboxes.

More here.