Apple Set to Launch M4 MacBook Air in March

Apple is preparing to launch new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip in March 2025. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models are set to receive the M4 upgrade at the same time. This update will complete the transition of Apple’s laptop line to M4 processors, after the earlier refresh of MacBook Pro models.

The M4 MacBook Air is said to have quiet a few upgrades. These include the M4 chip for faster processing speeds, better energy efficiency, and improved performance. The base model might come with 16GB of unified RAM. Thunderbolt 4 ports are likely to be added. A Center Stage camera with an ultra-wide lens could be included. A nano-texture display option, previously introduced with the iPad Pro M4, might also be available.

The M4 chip is thought to provide up to 1.5x faster performance compared to the M2 chip. It should enhance multitasking and graphics performance, improve power efficiency for longer battery life, and boost AI and machine learning capabilities.

Apple has reportedly begun clearing out existing MacBook Air stock, which means new models are coming soon. The company is briefing its marketing, sales, and retail teams to prepare for the launch. Exact pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but estimates say the new models may start around $1,099.

M3 models are available at discounts.

