Apple Set to Launch Smart Home Display in Early 2025

Apple’s upcoming smart home display is expected to launch in early 2025. This device is expected to be the first smart home product from Apple to feature Apple Intelligence and will be powered by the A18 chip, as seen at 9to5Mac.

The smart home display is designed with a small screen, comparable in size to two iPhones placed side by side, and will feature a square aspect ratio. It is expected to be relatively affordable.

The new homeOS will support various applications, including FaceTime, Notes, and Calendar, and is designed to facilitate video and photo slideshows. Additionally, there are indications that the base of the device may include speakers.

One new design feature is the angled screen positioned on a small base, which has been compared to the circular bottom of the iMac G4.

With this new smart home display, Apple aims to enhance its presence in the smart home market, competing with established products like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. When it comes to HomePods, even Apple loyalists look away from Apple.