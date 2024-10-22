Apple Set to Refresh Mac Accessories with USB-C, Code Hints

Apple appears to be preparing to launch updated versions of its Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, according to code discovered in the iOS 18.1 release candidate by MacRumors. There were references to a new Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and several Magic Keyboard models, including versions with and without Touch ID and number pads.

The iOS code doesn’t provide specific details about the new accessories, but industry observers expect that the main update will be the use of USB-C ports for charging.

The current Magic accessories use Lightning ports for recharging. The Magic Mouse, in particular, has faced criticism for its charging port placement on the device’s bottom, ans hence, is unusable while charging. It remains to be seen if Apple will address this design issue in the new version.

These accessory updates are expected to coincide with the release of new M4-powered Mac models, which are rumored to be on November 1.

This update to Mac accessories is one of the final stages in Apple’s shift to using USB-C throughout its entire system.

As with all pre-release information, details may change before the official announcement. Apple has not yet commented on these.

I hope Apple really does something about the charging part (and port) of the Magic Mouse.